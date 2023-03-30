De Oca underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
The Mets had said the operation would just be a scope to remove bone fragments, but clearly the damage was more severe. It's the second Tommy John surgery for Montes de Oca, who had his first one back in 2013 in high school. Because of that, his rehab might take longer, possibly sidelining him until at least midseason next year.
