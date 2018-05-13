Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baumann was recalled on Friday but was unavailable as he served his one-game suspension for his involvement in the Padres' scuffle with the Rockies last season. His demotion opens up a roster spot for Jacob deGrom (elbow) to return from the DL.

