Mets' Buddy Baumann: Officially recalled; will serve suspension Friday
Baumann will be unavailable for Friday's game as he serves a one-game suspension after being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Baumann was handed the suspension during his role in a mid-April bench-clearing brawl versus the Rockies while he was a member of the Padres. He will be available out of the bullpen during Saturday's game.
