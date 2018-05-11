Baumann will be unavailable for Friday's game as he serves a one-game suspension after being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Baumann was handed the suspension during his role in a mid-April bench-clearing brawl versus the Rockies while he was a member of the Padres. He will be available out of the bullpen during Saturday's game.

