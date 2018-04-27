Baumann was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday.

The southpaw was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, but it didn't take him long to find a new organization. Baumann will report to Triple-A Las Vegas to start, but given that the Mets only have one other left-handed pitcher on the active roster, he could find his way to New York sooner rather than later. David Wright (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Baumann.