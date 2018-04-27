Mets' Buddy Baumann: Plucked by Mets
Baumann was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday.
The southpaw was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, but it didn't take him long to find a new organization. Baumann will report to Triple-A Las Vegas to start, but given that the Mets only have one other left-handed pitcher on the active roster, he could find his way to New York sooner rather than later. David Wright (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Baumann.
