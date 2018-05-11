Baumann will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

With Hansel Robles headed to the disabled list (knee), Baumann will take his spot on the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. The club will officially recall Baumann in the coming hours. He's only appeared in one major-league game in 2018, which came when he was a member of the Padres on April 11. Over nine outings in Triple-A, the southpaw has posted a spotless 0.00 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 12:7 K:BB in 10 innings of relief.