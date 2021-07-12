The Mets have selected Ziegler with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Canadian-born right-hander took his talents to Florida for his final season of high school ball and was able to impress against a higher level of competition. The 18-year-old relies heavily on his big fastball, which typically sits in the 93-to-95 mile-per-hour range and ticks up to 97. His changeup remains more of a work in progress, and his somewhat spotty command could ultimately result in a move to the bullpen. The Mets will need to pry Ziegler away from his commitment to Auburn in order to sign him.