The Mets reinstated Carrasco (oblique) from the 15-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, reliever Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Carrasco, who was on the shelf for the past two and a half weeks with a left oblique strain. Since he didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated and instead threw a simulated game, Carrasco could be on a limited pitch count Sunday as he steps back into New York's rotation.