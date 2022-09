Carrasco (14-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Carrasco allowed an RBI double from Garrett Cooper to put the Marlins up 1-0 but was otherwise without blemishes. The righty has been shutting opponents down in his last 10 games with a solid 2.19 ERA over 53.1 innings. The 35-year-old's 3.80 ERA in 2022 is a nice bounce back from his 6.04 ERA in 53.2 innings during 2021.