Carrasco (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab start Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
The veteran right-hander threw 27 pitches over two frames with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, and he's scheduled to cover about three innings during Tuesday's rehab outing. If all goes well with Syracuse, Carrasco could rejoin the starting rotation Sunday versus the Blue Jays, though the Mets won't make that decision until seeing how the 34-year-old feels after the appearance.
