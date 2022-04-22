Carrasco (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven across 7.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.

Carrasco had a bumpy second inning, during which he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base and ultimately one run to come around to score. He was excellent otherwise, as he retired 18 straight hitters from the third to seventh innings. Carrasco has worked at least five frames while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his three starts this season. All told, he's maintained a 1.47 ERA with a 20:2 K:BB across his first 18.1 frames on the campaign.