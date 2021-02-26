Carrasco (undisclosed) arrived at camp Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Carrasco missed the early part of camp for undisclosed reasons, with the Mets noting only that his absence wasn't injury-related. Whatever the reason, it's unlikely to significantly affect his readiness for Opening Day, as he still has over a month to prepare.
