Carrasco did not factor in the decision against Miami on Saturday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.

It wasn't an easy outing for Carrasco -- he gave up seven hits (including three that went for extra bases) and retired the side in order in only one frame -- but he was able to keep Miami off the scoreboard through five innings. However, the Marlins finally got to him in the sixth when four straight hitters reached base with one out, leading to the veteran hurler's removal. Carrasco ended up being charged for two total runs, but he emerged with a no-decision. After struggling mightily in his final two starts in June, Carrasco has allowed just three earned runs over 11.1 frames while striking out 13 batters over his first two appearances in July.