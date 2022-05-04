Carrasco (2-1) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing six hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander bounced back in dazzling fashion from a rough performance against the Cardinals in his last start. Carrasco fired 96 pitches (68 strikes) before exiting his second quality start of the season, and while he'll take a 3.30 ERA and 1.00 WHIP into his next outing, the 35-year-old's 23.1 percent strikeout rate is still well off the pace he managed while anchoring the Cleveland staff in his late 20s.