Carrasco (13-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out two.

The 35-year-old's return from the injured list did not go as planned as he surrendered a run a double and a single to start the game. He got through the second inning with relative ease but ran into trouble again in the third after a one-out single and a costly Jeff McNeil throwing error snowballed into four runs, all of which were unearned, and led to him being pulled from the game after throwing 54 pitches. Carrasco will take a 3.91 ERA into his next start.