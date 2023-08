Carrasco will remain with the Mets after going unclaimed ahead of Thursday's waiver deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Carrasco drew no interest from other teams after being placed on waivers by the Mets on Tuesday. There's a still a chunk of money remaining on his $14 million salary for 2023 and he's posted a rough 6.80 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 90 innings (20 starts) this season with New York. The 36-year-old right-hander is set to become a free agent in November.