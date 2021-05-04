Carrasco (hamstring) pitched in a simulated game at the Mets' spring facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsMerizedonline.com reports.

According to Mayer, Carrasco sported a fastball that peaked at 96 miles per hour and showcased good late life on his secondary offerings. Tuesday's outing was expected to be Carrasco's final rehab appearance, so assuming the Mets have similarly favorable reviews for the right-hander, he could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Sunday. However, that ace Jacob deGrom is tentatively scheduled to start that day's game against the Diamondbacks, the Mets are more likely to wait until next week to integrate Carrasco into the rotation.