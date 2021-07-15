Carrasco (hamstring) threw 27 pitches across two innings in a rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco appeared on the mound for the first time in a competitive game this season. He threw 17 strikes and generated four swinging strikes across two scoreless innings while touching 94 mph. Assuming no news emerges of a setback, the appearance is a step forward towards Carrasco's potential return in late July or early August.