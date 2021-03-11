Carrasco (elbow) hopes to resume playing catch Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco has been shut down recently after reporting elbow soreness, but he hasn't sounded too concerned about the issue. Manager Luis Rojas said that he could resume throwing Sunday, and the Mets are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to face hitters next week. Even if he plays catch Sunday, Carrasco will still need time to build up ahead of Opening Day, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the year.
More News
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with elbow soreness•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Skipping game action for now•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Should make spring debut this week•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Arrives at camp•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Unavailable for non-injury reasons•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Joining Lindor in Queens•