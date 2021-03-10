Mets manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Carrasco is dealing with some soreness in his elbow and won't throw for several days, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Carrasco told the team that he's dealt with elbow soreness in the past, and Rojas said that the issue is "nothing too concerning." It's not yet clear whether his absence will impact his availability for Opening Day, but the Mets hope that he'll be able to face batters at some point next week.