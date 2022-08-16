Carrasco was removed from Monday's start against the Braves due to left side tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings prior to his exit.

Carrasco was forced to hit the pause button with two outs in the second inning due to a rain delay, and while he was able to return following the 55-minute delay, it appears as though he failed to get all the way warmed back up before returning to the bump. The right-hander was spotted grabbing his side in the dugout after picking up the final out of the second inning, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The severity of Carrasco's injury has yet to be determined, and he's likely headed for further testing.