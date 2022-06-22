Carrasco was removed from his start Wednesday against the Astros in the third inning with a possible injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Before Carrasco was pulled from the contest, he was visited on the mound by both manager Buck Showalter and a team trainer, so it isn't entirely clear if his departure was linked to an injury or poor performance. The right-hander was in the midst of a rough outing, as he served up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings. Reliever Yoan Lopez to record the final two outs of the bottom of the third.