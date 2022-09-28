Carrasco (15-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 6-4 to the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander didn't have his best stuff, and with the Mets now in a dogfight for the NL East title with Atlanta, manager Buck Showalter gave Carrasco the hook after 67 pitches (41 strikes). He's now failed to go past four innings in either of his last two starts, and fatigue could well be a factor for the 35-year-old -- he hadn't thrown more than 85 innings across all levels in a season since 2018, but Carrasco's now up to 148 IP in 2022. He's scheduled to make one more start in the final series of the season next week against the Nationals.