Carrasco gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The K's were encouraging, but Carrasco also served up two homers -- one to top Tampa prospect Kyle Manzardo, and the other to 26-year-old minor leaguer Niko Hulsizer. Carrasco has now given up four homers through nine spring innings to go with a solid 7:1 K:BB, but as yet there's little cause for concern with the veteran right-hander.