Carrasco (5-1) picked up the win in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Phillies, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander took a shutout into the sixth inning after being staked to an early 7-0 lead, but Carrasco nearly squandered it in a disastrous sixth. He got the hook after 85 pitches (59 strikes), and he's now failed to last a full six innings in three straight starts. Carrasco will carry a 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing.