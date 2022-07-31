Carrasco (11-4) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 7.2 scoreless innings.

Carrasco dominated the Marlins, allowing only one extra-base hit and preventing any runners from reaching third base en route to his 100th career victory. The veteran hurler was efficient, throwing 63 of 93 pitches for strikes in his second-longest outing of the campaign. Carrasco went through a rough patch in June but has turned things around dramatically in July, posting a 0.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB over 30 innings while compiling a 3-0 record. He's held his opponent scoreless in each of his past three starts and hasn't allowed any runs across his past 18.2 frames.