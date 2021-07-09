Carrasco (hamstring) is scheduled to throw two up-downs in a live bullpen session Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

It will be the right-hander's second live session after facing hitters Tuesday, and he could embark on a rehab assignment next week if he has no issues Saturday. The Mets are targeting a return in late July, and Carrasco will be able to make a few rehab starts and still return by the end of the month.