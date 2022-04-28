Carrasco (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Mets were downed 10-5 by the Cardinals. He struck out three, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

After three strong starts to begin the season, Carrasco stumbled badly in this one. He needed 78 pitches (53 strikes) to record only 11 outs and squandered an early 4-1 lead in the process. The right-hander's ERA jumped from 1.47 to 4.09, but Carrasco's 23:4 K:BB through 22 innings remains impressive.