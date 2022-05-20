Carrasco won't start as scheduled Friday against the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and Carrasco is likely to start one of those games. The Mets have yet to name a starter for Saturday's originally-scheduled game, though David Peterson should be in the mix for a promotion.
