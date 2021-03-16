Carrasco (elbow) completed an 18-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Limited to throwing long toss off flat ground in recent days while he contends with right elbow soreness, Carrasco took a step forward in his recovery program by graduating to mound work. Assuming he came out of the bullpen session without any setbacks, Carrasco will face live batters in a simulated game Thursday. That activity would likely mark the final step before Carrasco rejoins the Mets' Grapefruit League pitching schedule.
