Carrasco allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Carrasco logged quality starts in his last two outings, allowing just two runs in 14.2 innings during that time. He was unable to generate the same success Sunday, but he wasn't charged with the loss since the Mets put up five runs over the first four innings. In spite of his struggles against Seattle, Carrasco has bounced back early in the season after he posted a 6.04 ERA in 53.2 innings last year. Over his first seven starts in 2022, the right-hander has a 3.73 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 41 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Colorado on Friday.