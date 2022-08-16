The Mets placed Carrasco on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York called up reliever Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A Syracuse to temporarily replace Carrasco on the 26-man active roster, but David Peterson is expected to be promoted from Syracuse later in the week when Carrasco's next turn in the rotation comes up. The Mets announced earlier Tuesday that Carrasco is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks due to the injury he sustained in Monday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.