Carrasco strained his right hamstring while doing conditioning work following Thursday's bullpen session, according to SNY's game broadcast.

The team hasn't yet announced any further details about the injury, which came after a successful live bullpen session in the morning for Carrasco, who had been dealing with soreness in his right elbow. He's headed for an MRI, but regardless of his test results, it's now all but certain that Carrasco won't be ready for Opening Day, creating a temporary opening in the Mets' rotation.