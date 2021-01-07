Carrasco and Francisco Lindor were sent from the Indians to the Mets on Thursday in exchange for a package that includes Andres Gimenez and prospects, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After battling leukemia and struggling to a 5.29 ERA in 2019, Carrasco bounced back in a big way last year, posting a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts. He'll slot in right behind Jacob deGrom atop the Mets' rotation and should see a small boost to his fantasy value from the move to the National League, provided the universal designated hitter isn't brought back for another season.
