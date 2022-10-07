Carrasco wasn't included on the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Friday, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Carrasco posted a 4.21 ERA in six starts after returned from the injured list in early September, and he unsurprisingly isn't among New York's top-three rotation options for the wild-card series. The 35-year-old isn't guaranteed to be added to the roster later on should the Mets advance with Taijuan Walker and Trevor Williams also in the mix to start in a longer series.