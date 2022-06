Manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Carrasco (back) will likely make his next turn through the rotation, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Carrasco exited Wednesday's start against Houston due to lower-back tightness, but Showalter didn't sound concerned about the issue Friday. The right-hander will presumably be monitored in the coming days, but he lines up to make his next start at home against the Astros early next week as long as he's cleared to pitch.