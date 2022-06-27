The Mets list Carrasco (back) as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros in New York, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the two-game set against Houston suggests he was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. The right-hander exited his most recent start Wednesday -- also against the Astros, but in Houston -- due to lower-back tightness, but an MRI didn't reveal anything too concerning. Carrasco shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload when he returns to the mound Tuesday.