Carrasco (hamstring) could rejoin the Mets before he gets fully stretched out on a rehab assignment, Anthony Reiber of Newsday reports.

Speaking to reporters Friday, manager Luis Rojas said, "I don't know if we're going to do the one-inning, two-inning [outing] out of the chute when he goes to the rehab assignment, and then we'll see after that what he's going to do. But we were thinking of him, potentially, joining us not being at a full stretch, like not being at the six innings, or five, so he could join us even before that. So let's see how this week goes and then we'll share more what the plan is." Carrasco is expected to begin a rehab stint next week assuming all goes well during his bullpen session Saturday, but with the team trying to patch together its pitching staff after the All-Star break, the veteran hurler could be activated quickly and used as an opener or bulk reliever after only a couple minor-league appearances.