Carrasco didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

With the playoffs looming and the Mets having squandered their chance to win the NL East, Carrasco got an early hook to give him some extra rest. The veteran righty tossed 73 pitches (51 strikes) and left with New York ahead 4-2, missing his chance to collect his 16th win of the season. He'll wrap up a bounceback campaign with a 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 152:41 K:BB through 152 innings.