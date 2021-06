Manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Carrasco (hamstring) is no longer throwing off a mound, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rojas said that Carrasco hasn't suffered a setback, but the right-hander is working on regaining his strength in his hamstring before he ramps up his intensity. The 34-year-old remains without a timetable to return, but a better idea of his status could come into focus once he's able to get back on the mound.