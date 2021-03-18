Carrasco (elbow) is expected to be ready for his first turn in the rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco hasn't yet pitched in a Grapefruit League game as he builds up cautiously due to elbow soreness. He threw a 20-pitch simulated game Thursday and should be ready to face another team soon. Opening Day is just two weeks away, so it would be somewhat surprising if he were ready to throw 100 pitches in his first regular-season start, but he should be built up to the point that he can throw a meaningful number of innings right away if he gets through the rest of the month without setbacks.