Carrasco (hamstring) will be out until at least late April, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco was diagnosed with a torn hamstring Thursday and the team plans to proceed carefully to avoid setbacks. While no official timetable has been laid out, Carrasco's absence could stretch into May. The injury figures to lock David Peterson into a rotation role to begin the season, with Jordan Yamamoto and Joey Lucchesi vying for the final spot.