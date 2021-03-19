Carrasco (hamstring) will be out until at least late April, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco was diagnosed with a torn hamstring Thursday and the team plans to proceed carefully to avoid setbacks. While no official timetable has been laid out, Carrasco could miss 6-8 weeks, with his absence stretching into May. The injury figures to lock David Peterson into a rotation role to begin the season, with Jordan Yamamoto and Joey Lucchesi vying for the final spot.