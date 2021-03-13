Carrasco (elbow) is doing some solo running drills Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Carrasco continues to be brought along slowly due to elbow soreness. Assuming he feels good after his running drills Saturday, the right-hander is scheduled to play catch Sunday and could progress to bullpens and live batting practice after that. It's not yet clear whether Carrasco's injury will impact his availability for Opening Day.
