Carrasco (6-1) allowed four hits and five walks with five strikeouts in five shutout innings, earning the win Wednesday versus the Nationals.

Carrasco showed an unusual lack of control, but the Nationals' offense wasn't able to punish him for it. This was the right-hander's fifth win in his last six starts since the beginning of May, though he hasn't completed six innings in his last four outings. He's at a 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB through 57 innings in 10 starts overall. Carrasco projects for a tougher road start versus the Padres next week.