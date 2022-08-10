Carrasco (13-4) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched 6.2 innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine versus the Reds.

Carrasco wasn't his sharpest but he was able to limit the damage against him in this one to a two-run homer by Jake Fraley with one out in the top of the seventh frame. The nine strikeouts were his highest total since June 6 and he has now allowed three or fewer runs in seven straight outings. Over that stretch, Carrasco has produced a 1.69 ERA over 42.2 innings while registering four quality starts.