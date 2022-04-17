Carrasco allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across five scoreless innings Saturday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Carrasco dominated the Diamondbacks throughout his effort, as he limited them to only one extra-base hit. He also generated 17 swinging strikes on only 82 total pitches. Carrasco has looked sharp through two outings this season, recording a 13:2 K:BB across 10.2 frames. He's currently projected to make his next start Thursday against San Francisco.