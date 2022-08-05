Carrasco (12-4) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings to pick up the win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Carrasco limited the damage to the fifth inning, when he gave up an RBI single to Michael Harris and a two-run home run to Ronald Acuna. In his three previous starts, Carrasco had strung together an 18.2-inning scoreless streak -- he wasn't that sharp Thursday, but it was still enough for his third win in four outings. The right-hander now owns a 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 114:31 K:BB across 117.2 innings through 21 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Reds next week.