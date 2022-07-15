Carrasco (10-4) allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cubs.

The Mets took the lead in the first inning, and Carrasco's strong pitching kept the Cubs from keeping up. This was the right-hander's first quality start since June 17, though he fell one out short in his first two games in July. Thursday marked the fourth time he's kept runs off the board in 18 starts overall, and Carrasco finished the first half of the season with a 4.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 100:26 K:BB across 99 innings.