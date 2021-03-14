Carrasco (elbow) threw from 75 feet Sunday and will throw from 90-to-120 feet Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

A short bullpen session could follow for the 33-year-old as he continues to work his way back from a bout of right elbow soreness. Carrasco hopes to be ready for Opening Day, and his progress this week should provide a strong indication of whether or not that hope can be a reality.