Carrasco received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his strained right hamstring in the past few days, which explains why his throwing program has been paused, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets said that Carrasco's pause wasn't due to a setback, though the fact that he needed additional treatment for an issue that he's been dealing with since mid-March sure sounds like a setback. Even before the injection, he was tracking towards a return in late June or early July, so the pause probably pushes him towards a mid-July return if all goes well.